BUDAPEST, April 28 Some market expectations for
further rate cuts and the bottom of the current easing cycle
have become exaggerated and the central bank wants to temper
these expectations, National Bank of Hungary deputy governor
Marton Nagy told reporters on Thursday.
Nagy also said the central bank wants to cut the base rate
to a low level that could be sustainable all through its policy
horizon, until the middle of 2018.
"The main question is whether there would be a third rate
cut, and possibly a fourth," Nagy said. In its current easing
cycle the bank has so far carried out two rate cuts of 15 basis
points each, cutting the base rate to 1.05 percent.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)