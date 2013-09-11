* C.bank extends lending programme with up to 2 trillion
forints
* Continues to provide funds to commercial banks for free
* Room for more interest rate cuts - Governor Matolcsy
* Cbanker Balog says 10-20 bp rate cut possible in Sept
(Adds comments on forex loans, deputy governor, analyst)
By Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Sept 11 Hungary's central bank will
pump up to 2 trillion forints into the weak economy to provide
cheap loans to businesses and said it could cut interest rates
further, betting on a continued inflow of capital into the
country's markets.
National Bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, a close ally of
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who faces elections next year, said
low inflation, Hungary's improving fundamentals and global
monetary loosening gave the bank room for more rate cuts.
The bank has been steadily cutting rates since August 2012
to a record low of 3.8 percent, supporting the
government's pro-growth policies. It also launched the first
tranche of its funding for lending programme in April to boost
the economy and has now decided to extend it until end of 2014.
Hungary's currency and bonds have been propped up by big
capital inflows into emerging markets over the past year and
inflation was running at a 39-year low of 1.3 percent in August.
But analysts have warned that if the Federal Reserve decides
on a tapering of its own stimulus in the U.S., that could result
in a withdrawal of capital from emerging markets.
Matolcsy told a news conference on Wednesday that he
believed loose monetary conditions in the world would prevail.
"There is a third factor (that underpins further easing),"
he said. "This is what we had expected, but is now clear to
everyone, that in the world of global central banks, loose
monetary policy will not come to an end."
His deputy Adam Balog told Reuters a further 10-20 basis
point cut in late September was "on the cards".
The Fed will meet next week when it is expected to announce
a modest cutback in its bond-buying programme, but also say that
the programme will continue well into 2014.
The forint, along with central Europe's other currencies,
has largely escaped a recent sharp weakening in other emerging
currencies, thanks to the region's close ties to a recovering
euro zone and Hungary's big current account surplus.
However, Eszter Gargyan at Citigroup said the Hungarian
bank's fresh stimulus and further rate cuts could increase
Hungary's vulnerability if global winds change.
"Easing monetary conditions driven by declining short-term
rates and increased HUF liquidity, mixed with loosening fiscal
policy stance in the run-up to elections, point towards a risk
of the currency weakening if external market conditions
deteriorate," the economist Gargyan said.
FX LOAN PLANS LOOM
The forint, which has been hovering around 300
to the euro in recent weeks, eased to 300.20 from 299.60 after
the bank's comments but quickly firmed back to 299.80.
Uncertainty over the government's plans to provide further
help to foreign currency mortgage holders has weighed on
sentiment recently and the government's recent ultimatum to
banks added to these concerns.
Banks fear the new relief scheme could inflict further big
losses on them if the government makes banks foot the bill.
They have said a conversion of the forex loans into forints
could only happen with the central bank's help as it could
otherwise hit the forint currency badly.
The bank was waiting for the government's proposal and could
only support a scheme that would not jeopardise financial
stability, Matolcsy said, adding the bank would not support a
conversion of all forex loans in one go.
The bank would be ready to provide foreign currency from its
reserves at market exchange rates for commercial banks - keeping
in mind the strictest reserve requirements - if this was
required by the government for a relief scheme, he said.
NEW STIMULUS
The central bank's funding programme will be expanded by up
to 2 trillion forints until the end of 2014, with the bank
providing loans to commercial banks for free, Matolcsy said.
The bank expects its total 2.75 trillion forint lending
programme to boost economic output by 1.8 to 2.4 percent
overall. Matolcsy did not give a time frame but said its impact
could be felt even in 2016.
Commercial banks would receive the funds for free and the
maximum margin applicable on the new loans they issue to
companies would remain at 2.5 percent, he said. The first leg of
the programme would start in October with a 500 billion chunk.
"The central bank ... would essentially print money in a way
that resembles the Bank of England's Funding for Lending
scheme," said Adam Keszeg, an analyst at Raiffeisen.
Gargyan said the fresh stimulus could boost growth in the
short term and help the government achieve its 2 percent growth
target for next year. But it could have only limited impact on
long-term growth. ($1 = 225.3044 Hungarian forints)
(Writing by Krisztina Than; editing by Stephen Nisbet)