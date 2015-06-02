* Three-month deposit to become main policy instrument

* Bank imposes restrictions on stock of two-week deposits

* Expects two-week stock to fall to HUF 1 trln by end-2015

* Sees extra HUF 500-750 bln annual demand for national debt (Adds more comments, market impact)

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, June 2 Hungary's central bank announced an overhaul of its main policy instruments on Tuesday that will force banks to buy more government debt and will reduce the share of national debt owed in foreign currencies.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is led by Gyorgy Matolcsy, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whom Orban has described as Hungary's "most creative" economist.

Tuesday's changes help Orban in his efforts to reduce foreign currency liabilities in favour of forint debt.

The bank will replace its main two-week policy instrument with a new three-month, fixed-interest rate deposit from Sept. 23 to encourage banks to buy more government securities, it said.

"The ... base rate set by the Monetary Council will be the interest rate on the three-month deposit," the bank said in a statement, adding that the interest rate on the two-week deposit will be determined by market conditions after the change.

As part of the reform, the bank will impose a quantity limit at auctions of its two-week facility.

The stock of these deposits is expected to fall gradually to 1 trillion forints ($3.6 billion) by the end of the year, from 5.0-5.5 trillion now.

The bank said it also plans to increase the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for banks to 100 percent as early as possible, in 2016, from 70 percent planned earlier, and said this would encourage banks to buy more government debt.

"Since government securities are much more attractive from the perspective of regulatory liquidity than the three-month deposit, banks will increasingly finance the state instead of the central bank by purchasing more and more government securities," the bank said.

The bank expects additional demand worth 500-750 billion forints for government debt per year, Managing Director Daniel Palotai told a news conference.

The forint eased to 310.05 after the announcement, from 309.30 before.

Yields on government securities dropped.

Gergely Forian-Szabo at Pioneer Investments said it was a rational move from the NBH which will reduce macroeconomic risks, and will probably drive down yields.

Daniel Hewitt, a senior economist at Barclays, said banks would probably lower their deposits at the NBH and buy bonds instead.

"This will crowd out foreign investors from the system," he said. "It will cause yields to fall and probably increase forint liquidity, leading to forint depreciation pressures when foreign investors take their money out of Hungarian government bonds." ($1 = 280.86 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)