* Three-month deposit to become main policy instrument
* Bank imposes restrictions on stock of two-week deposits
* Expects two-week stock to fall to HUF 1 trln by end-2015
* Sees extra HUF 500-750 bln annual demand for national debt
By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, June 2 Hungary's central bank
announced an overhaul of its main policy instruments on Tuesday
that will force banks to buy more government debt and will
reduce the share of national debt owed in foreign currencies.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is led by Gyorgy
Matolcsy, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whom
Orban has described as Hungary's "most creative" economist.
Tuesday's changes help Orban in his efforts to reduce
foreign currency liabilities in favour of forint debt.
The bank will replace its main two-week policy instrument
with a new three-month, fixed-interest rate deposit from Sept.
23 to encourage banks to buy more government securities, it
said.
"The ... base rate set by the Monetary Council will be the
interest rate on the three-month deposit," the bank said in a
statement, adding that the interest rate on the two-week deposit
will be determined by market conditions after the change.
As part of the reform, the bank will impose a quantity limit
at auctions of its two-week facility.
The stock of these deposits is expected to fall gradually to
1 trillion forints ($3.6 billion) by the end of the year, from
5.0-5.5 trillion now.
The bank said it also plans to increase the liquidity
coverage ratio (LCR) for banks to 100 percent as early as
possible, in 2016, from 70 percent planned earlier, and said
this would encourage banks to buy more government debt.
"Since government securities are much more attractive from
the perspective of regulatory liquidity than the three-month
deposit, banks will increasingly finance the state instead of
the central bank by purchasing more and more government
securities," the bank said.
The bank expects additional demand worth 500-750 billion
forints for government debt per year, Managing Director Daniel
Palotai told a news conference.
The forint eased to 310.05 after the
announcement, from 309.30 before.
Yields on government securities dropped.
Gergely Forian-Szabo at Pioneer Investments said it was a
rational move from the NBH which will reduce macroeconomic
risks, and will probably drive down yields.
Daniel Hewitt, a senior economist at Barclays, said banks
would probably lower their deposits at the NBH and buy bonds
instead.
"This will crowd out foreign investors from the system," he
said. "It will cause yields to fall and probably increase forint
liquidity, leading to forint depreciation pressures when foreign
investors take their money out of Hungarian government bonds."
($1 = 280.86 forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)