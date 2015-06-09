BUDAPEST, June 9 Hungary's average inflation
could be in slightly positive range this year and approach the
central bank's 3 percent target by the end of its policy
horizon, rate-setter Gyula Pleschinger told Reuters.
Data on Tuesday showed price growth accelerating to 0.5
percent year-on-year in May, above market expectations, the
first increase in annual terms since August.
"In our latest inflation report we projected average
inflation of around zero this year. It is feasible that this
could be surrounded by upside risks," Pleschinger said in an
interview late on Monday.
"Inflation could be slightly positive on average this year."
He said the bank could continue its monetary easing cycle as
long as it helps inflation return to its target, and the June
inflation report could determine whether rate cuts can continue.
In March the central bank forecast average inflation at 0
percent this year and 2.6 percent in 2016. It is
due to unveil the key figures from its fresh quarterly update on
inflation after its next policy meeting on June 23.
