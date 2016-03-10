(Adds more comments, forint)

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, March 10 Hungary's central bank is ready to use all available tools to meet its inflation target and a resumption of interest rate cuts is possible this year, deputy central bank governor Marton Nagy said on Thursday.

Given current monetary conditions and the forint's exchange rate -- which has been firming in recent weeks -- the bank could miss its medium-term inflation target, Nagy said.

The forint eased half a percent on Nagy's comments to 310.65 to the euro before rebounding to 309.95 by 1013 GMT.

Annual headline inflation in Hungary was 0.3 percent in February, slowing from 0.9 percent in January mainly on lower fuel and food prices.

The medium-term inflation target is 3 percent, with a one percentage point tolerance range on either side.

Nagy said there were significant downward risks to the achievement of the inflation goal with current monetary conditions and rate-setters would have to act to offset them.

"The Monetary Council is ready to use all tools to meet its ... inflation target," Nagy told a conference of business weekly Figyelo.

The bank's key base rate has stood at 1.35 percent since the bank halted its cycle of rate cuts last summer. It has been loosening policy with unconventional tools since then, driving down government bond yields.

Nagy said rate hike expectations in the United States had been priced out, while markets expect the European Central Bank to cut its own rates further. The ECB was due to hold a regular policy meeting on Thursday.

"VERY, VERY CAREFUL"

Nagy said there was reason to be careful with negative rates as the Swiss bank sector, for example, was reacting to negative rates by raising interest rates on loans to offset an erosion of their profits.

"I think we need to be very, very careful with negative rates," Nagy said, adding he believed markets had a mistaken perception that negative rates actually equalled a loosening after shrinking to a certain level.

"To the level of zero, or a slight negative level, it means easing," he added.

Nagy said rate cuts in Hungary could be back on the table this year, but the bank would first use more unconventional tools to loosen monetary conditions further.

"What will happen for sure, quickly and soon, is that we use unconventional tools, which practically means the interest rate corridor," Nagy said, reiterating his earlier message that the bank could take steps that affect the corridor.

The central bank influences short-term market rates by setting the interest rate at which a commercial bank deposits or borrows funds overnight from the bank. The deposit rate at 0.1 percent is the "floor" of the interest rate corridor now while the lending rate at 2.1 percent is the top.

The Monetary Council will hold its next rate meeting on March 22. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Gareth Jones)