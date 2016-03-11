BUDAPEST, March 11 Liquidity in Hungary's banking system could fall by 1.3 trillion to 1.4 trillion forints ($4.66 to $5.01 billion) by the end of June largely due to the expiry of swaps which the central bank sold to banks for the conversion of foreign currency mortgages.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) expects that these expiring swaps could cut banks' liquidity by more than 600 billion forints on March 16 in one day.

But the NBH does not expect the drop in liquidity to cause problems as banks have several ways to handle this, a central banker said in a study published on website Portfolio on Friday.

Starting in late 2014, the bank has provided a total of 9.7 billion euros worth of swaps to commercial banks for the conversion of foreign currency loans, and these swaps expire between March 2016 and December 2017.

Hungary carried out a programme to convert households' foreign currency loans into forints, to help borrowers whose payments on the loans soared after the 2008 crisis.

"By the end of June, a total of about 4 billions worth of swaps will expire," Csaba Csavas from the central bank said.

"The significant drop in the liquidity of the banking system is not expected to cause liqudity tensions, (as) banks can adapt in various ways."

Csavas said banks' government securities holdings have increased sharply due to another central bank programme which boosted bond buying by commercial banks. These securities count as liquid assets.

Banks can also cut their deposits at the central bank, or take out one-week loans from the bank, he said.

Deputy Governor Marton Nagy already signalled at the end of January that liquidity was expected to drop in March with the expiry of billions of euros worth of swaps.

When these swaps expire, the central bank will give foreign currency to the banks. This will also contribute to an expected sharp drop in the central bank's international reserves in the first half of the year.

Csavas said the bank's programmes could cut reserves by a total of 6 billion euros by the end of June, but reserves could still remain above 25 billion euros, a level safe to cover Hungary's short-term external debt. ($1 = 279.2200 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)