* Deputy governor sees two more rate cuts at most
* Says prefers to maintain cuts at 15 bps each
* Says may tweak policy toolkit after cycle ends
(Adds more comments from Nagy)
By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, April 28 Hungary's central bank is
likely to cut interest rates at most twice more during its
current cycle, a deputy governor signalled on Thursday,
cautioning against expectations of steep reductions.
The National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate by 15 basis
points to a low of 1.05 percent on Tuesday to help
bolster the economy, and suggested that room for more rate cuts
was limited.
Hungary, central Europe's most indebted nation, has the
region's second-lowest base rate behind the Czech Republic,
which has a higher credit rating, and some analysts have
projected the Budapest benchmark could sink as low as 0.5
percent.
Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said the bank's cautious tone
following Tuesday's meeting had failed to curb expectations
sufficiently.
"The main question is whether there would be a third rate
cut, and possibly a fourth," Nagy said, adding that he was
against changing the size of cuts the bank has adopted.
In its current easing cycle, the bank has so far cut rates
twice, each time by 15 basis points.
Nagy also said the central bank wants to cut the base rate
to a level that could be sustainable until mid-2018, adding
however that it was ready to raise rates if needed.
Nagy said while tax cuts flagged by the government in the
2017 draft budget could push inflation lower than previously
forecast, that was a one-off factor, and volatile food prices
and stronger-than-expected wage dynamics justified caution.
He said stimulus from looser fiscal policy ahead of the 2018
election year could kick in next year.
The bank could also further tweak its unconventional toolkit
after it ends its cuts cycle, he said, adding however than
Hungary would not apply an exchange rate cap in the manner of
the Czech central bank.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; editing by
John Stonestreet)