By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, April 28 Hungary's central bank is likely to cut interest rates at most twice more during its current cycle, a deputy governor signalled on Thursday, cautioning against expectations of steep reductions.

The National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate by 15 basis points to a low of 1.05 percent on Tuesday to help bolster the economy, and suggested that room for more rate cuts was limited.

Hungary, central Europe's most indebted nation, has the region's second-lowest base rate behind the Czech Republic, which has a higher credit rating, and some analysts have projected the Budapest benchmark could sink as low as 0.5 percent.

Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said the bank's cautious tone following Tuesday's meeting had failed to curb expectations sufficiently.

"The main question is whether there would be a third rate cut, and possibly a fourth," Nagy said, adding that he was against changing the size of cuts the bank has adopted.

In its current easing cycle, the bank has so far cut rates twice, each time by 15 basis points.

Nagy also said the central bank wants to cut the base rate to a level that could be sustainable until mid-2018, adding however that it was ready to raise rates if needed.

Nagy said while tax cuts flagged by the government in the 2017 draft budget could push inflation lower than previously forecast, that was a one-off factor, and volatile food prices and stronger-than-expected wage dynamics justified caution.

He said stimulus from looser fiscal policy ahead of the 2018 election year could kick in next year.

The bank could also further tweak its unconventional toolkit after it ends its cuts cycle, he said, adding however than Hungary would not apply an exchange rate cap in the manner of the Czech central bank. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; editing by John Stonestreet)