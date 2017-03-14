(Adds details)
BUDAPEST, March 14 Hungarian ruling party
lawmakers have proposed economist Bianka Parragh as a new member
of the central bank's rate-setting Monetary Council, the
Chairman of Parliament's Economic Affairs Committee, Erik Banki,
said on Tuesday.
The nomination is not expected to change the policies of
Central Europe's most dovish central bank, which has usually
made interest rate decisions unanimously in recent years.
Parragh would replace inflation expert Janos Cinkotai, whose
six-year term on the policy-making panel expires on March 22.
Lawmakers have proposed that Gyorgy Kocziszky, whose term also
expires early next month, be reappointed for another six years.
Ruling party lawmakers endorsed both Parragh, who is married
to Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Laszlo
Parragh, and Kocziszky after a 15-minute hearing at which no
questions were asked of either candidate.
They could be sworn in next Tuesday, Banki said.
Hungarian interest rates are at record lows and the bank has
further loosened monetary conditions since last year by
injecting additional forint liquidity into the interbank market.
The Monetary Council will hold its next rate-setting meeting
on March 28.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans)