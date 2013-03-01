* PM Orban says Mihaly Varga to be new economy minister
* C.bank head with government experience will bring
stability-PM
* Matolcsy as c.bank head is "least risky decision" -Orban
By Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, March 1 Prime Minister Viktor Orban
consolidated his control over Hungary's central bank on Friday,
naming the man he has called his "right hand", Economy Minister
Gyorgy Matolcsy, to head the bank in a move expected to lead to
looser monetary policy.
Orban, a centre-right leader, has repeatedly clashed with
Brussels over a series of laws that give his ruling Fidesz party
firmer control over the central bank, the judiciary and
Hungarian media.
Matolcsy is the architect of Orban's economic policies -
including Europe's biggest bank tax and the nationalisation of
private pensions - which have unnerved foreign investors in
central Europe's most indebted country and contributed to the
collapse of loan talks with the IMF and EU last year.
His six-year term means Matolcsy will control the National
Bank of Hungary even beyond elections next year.
"This is the least risky decision," Orban told public radio,
adding that a central bank head with government experience would
serve stability and predictability.
He said the central bank was independent and declined to
comment on what the bank should do under the new management but
stressed the importance of harmony with the government.
"Some of the tools needed for economic growth are government
tools that the Economy Minister uses, while other tools are at
the central bank, its governor and the Monetary Council," he
said. "These must be in some form of harmony for a country to
perform well."
Officials appointed by the parliamentary majority of Orban's
party have already been directing some central bank policy,
imposing a string of interest rate cuts in recent months against
the objections of outgoing governor Andras Simor.
Simor, appointed by a previous Socialist government in 2007,
has been a thorn in Orban's side as the prime minister sought
looser monetary policy to revive the recession-hit economy ahead
of elections in 2014. One of his two deputy governors, Ferenc
Karvalits, will also leave the bank at the end of March.
To replace Matolcsy as economy minister, Orban nominated
former finance minister Mihaly Varga, a close ally seen as a
market-friendly choice. Deputy state secretary in charge of
taxation Adam Balog has been named as a third deputy governor of
the central bank.
Orban has called Matolcsy his "right hand" in the past and
he had been the frontrunner for the top central bank job. The
forint currency initially eased after the announcement but
quickly recouped all of its losses.
The prospect of Matolcsy taking over the central bank has
weakened the forint slightly in recent weeks, due to speculation
that he would take aggressive action to pump more cash into a
recession-stricken economy.
In late January, Matolcsy said the central bank had room to
support growth, similar to central banks in developed economies
such as the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve or the
Bank of England, but it must be cautious and conservative.
The central bank, with its interest rate policies now under
the control of officials appointed by Fidesz's parliament
majority, made its seventh quarter-point cut in its base rate
on Tuesday, bringing rates to 5.25 percent - matching the
record low hit in April 2010 when Orban's party swept to power.
ELECTION MODE
Since the last election, Fidesz has lost almost half its
popular support. To keep power after next year's vote, Orban
needs to show crisis-weary Hungarians that the economy is
finally moving out of the doldrums after a recession last year.
Outgoing bank chief Simor had been under mounting pressure
from Fidesz to do more to support growth. Orban criticised his
personal investments, calling him "an offshore knight".
With yields low in financial markets elsewhere, Hungary
successfully issued a dollar bond earlier this month. However,
Hungary remains vulnerable to sudden shifts in global sentiment.
Analysts expect rate cuts to continue in coming months but
said Matolcsy was unlikely to start his term with drastic
unconventional measures at the bank.
"My sense is that in the very short term Matolcsy will be
sensitive to market concerns - i.e. he will not want his entry
into the job to be marked by a marked market sell off," said
Timothy Ash at Standard Bank.
"But further out, and perhaps later this year, if the
economy continues to fail to fire and if support for the ruling
Fidesz party lags in the run up to elections... I think it's
inevitable that the NBH under Matolcsy will reach for the
unorthodox."