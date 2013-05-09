BUDAPEST May 9 Hungary's central bank won't use
its reserves to help households who owe trillions of forints
worth in foreign currency loans, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told
the weekly Heti Valasz.
Even after earlier relief programmes, hundreds of thousands
of families remain exposed to swings in the forint's value after
taking on euro and Swiss franc debt in a real estate boom.
Under Matolcsy, a former economy minister who took over from
the hawkish Andras Simor in March, the bank has offered 250
billion forint ($1.1 billion) to help small firms with foreign
currency loans.
But in the interview published on Thursday, Matolcsy gave a
blunt "no" when asked if he could envisage using some of the
bank's foreign currency reserves, worth 35.9 billion euros
($47.3 billion) at the end of April, to resolve the loans
problem completely.
There were similar messages on Wednesday from Economy
Ministry state secretary Zoltan Csefalvay, who said the
government could do no more to help mortgage holders, and the
central bank's managing director Marton Nagy, who said Hungary
should bring in personal insolvency laws to help to deal with
bad debts.
Hungary's large stock of foreign currency loans poses a
major risk for central Europe's most indebted nation. It also
limits the effectiveness of monetary policy because most
household debt is denominated in Swiss francs or euros.
The bank has lowered interest rates in cautious
quarter-point steps by a combined 225 basis points to a record
low of 4.75 percent over the past nine months as inflation
plunged to a 38-year low due to energy price cuts and weak
demand.
Matolcsy affirmed his cautious policy stance in the
interview, but added that he had discussed with bankers the idea
of reducing interest rates "near consensus levels" in two or
three bigger steps - an idea eventually abandoned.
"The overwhelming majority of leading bankers and strategic
advisors recommended this approach (to avoid bigger cuts), and
this is also closest to the conservative and responsible
monetary policy that I advocate," Matolcsy was quoted as saying.
He did not specify the level where rate cuts could end.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect Hungary's base rate to
fall to 4 percent in the current easing cycle, while rates
markets have priced in cuts to 3.5 percent.
With inflation low and the financial system stable, Matolcsy
reiterated that the central bank aimed to support government
policies to boost growth, job creation and competitiveness.
($1 = 225.85 Hungarian forints)
($1 = 0.7591 euros)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)