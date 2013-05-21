* Rate cuts slowed fall in corporate lending: central bank
* Stress scenario: 3 foreign-owned banks would need capital
* Traditional rate policy not enough to reverse lending
trend
(Adds detail, more comments)
BUDAPEST, May 21 Bank lending to Hungarian
companies is expected to shrink further in the next two years
despite significant monetary easing since August, the central
bank said in its financial stability report on Tuesday.
The country's banking sector posted big losses in the past
years after the government levied the European Union's biggest
bank tax to cut the budget deficit, just when bad loans were
rising in the aftermath of the 2008 global crisis.
Foreign banks have been withdrawing funds and the central
bank said in the report that deleveraging would continue.
It expects the loan to deposit ratio of the sector to fall
below 100 percent in the next two years from about 110 percent
now and over 140 percent before the crisis.
Government programmes that caused further losses to banks
have stopped a rise of bad loans to households who are heavily
indebted in Swiss francs, but the ratio of non-performing loans
to companies could rise further, the central bank said.
It said on Tuesday that cuts in its base rate to 4.75
percent, which have totalled 225 basis points since
August, slowed the pace of annual decline in corporate lending
this year by one percentage point from about six percent.
The bank saw no turnaround in total corporate lending this
year and next, but thought the $2.1 billion programme it
announced last month to supply banks with cheap funds could
begin to help the worst-hit small and medium-sized companies
this year.
"Traditional interest rate policy is not sufficient to turn
around lending trends," the rate-setting Monetary Council said
in a statement about the stability report.
The report also said new stress tests showed the banking
sector had strong liquidity and capital, but if economic output
and the forint currency fell sharply and debt yields surged,
three large foreign-owned banks would need capital injections.
"The 62 billion forint ($274 million) capital need (in the
stress scenario) is manageable, particularly looking at the
commitment so far demonstrated by the parent banks," the report
said.
It said the profitability of the banking sector could remain
as weak as last year when it posted a total loss of 105 billion
forints.
($1 = 225.93 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)