(Adds more comments from deputy governor, forint)
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST Nov 4 Hungary's central bank plans to
ease monetary policy more with the help of non-conventional
tools and without changing its main interest rate, Deputy
Governor Marton Nagy told a briefing on Wednesday.
Nagy said the significance of the main policy rate,
which stands at a record low of 1.35 percent, will decrease as
the use of other tools gives the central bank a much more
targeted approach to boost economic growth.
The National Bank of Hungary, led by Gyorgy Matolcsy, a
strong ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has slashed the main
interest rate from a 2012 peak of 7 percent, and launched a
massive funding for growth programme in 2013, all aimed at
aiding the economy.
On Tuesday, the bank announced a new pro-growth lending
programme and an extension of its previous funding scheme into
2016, when economic growth is expected to slow.
It wants commercial banks to lend more to the corporate
sector and boost investments and also wants them to buy more and
more government debt, cutting the country's reliance on foreign
funding.
With non-conventional tools the bank could "achieve the
desired outcome more efficiently and in a more targeted way,"
Nagy said. "Cutting the main rate impacts everything...each rate
cut has some kind of negative side effect."
He said the bank was considering two or three more
non-conventional tools but he did not specify.
Nagy, a mastermind behind many of the bank's new measures,
said the central bank wanted to help small and medium businesses
and drive down government debt yields further, but it did not
want to influence household lending where a turnaround was
already under way.
"The aim is to impact small and medium-sized businesses
primarily and the government debt market secondarily," he said.
Nagy also said the central bank did not want to impact the
forint's exchange rate directly.
But he said the reduction in the economy's foreign currency
exposure partly due to a recent conversion of Swiss franc loans
into forints had given the central bank more room to manoeuvre
on monetary policy.
"(We do) not have to worry about the stability risks of a
weaker exchange rate due to decreasing foreign currency
exposure," Nagy said.
The forint eased after his announcements to
314.60 versus the euro, its weakest level since the end of
September.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Hugh Lawson)