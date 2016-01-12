(Adds more details, forint)

* To gradually terminate two-week instrument by end-April

* Expects HUF 400-800 bln of new demand for govt securities

* To boost offered amount at IRS tenders by 20 pct

* Programme aimed at lowering long-term yields further

By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Jan 12 Hungary's central bank said on Tuesday it will phase out its two-week deposit facility by the end of April as part of a strategy that aims to cut the government's borrowing costs by encouraging commercial banks to buy its debt.

The move marks another unconventional policy step by the National Bank of Hungary, which has pledged to loosen monetary policy without cutting its main benchmark interest rate further from a record low 1.35 percent.

Run by a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the central bank wants to reduce the country's reliance on foreign funding and also boost commercial lending to companies to foster economic growth.

It said the closure of its two-week deposit facility, which has been in place for 17 years, could funnel 400 billion to 800 billion forints ($1.4 billion-$2.73 billion) from local banks into Hungarian government debt.

"That in turn is expected to result in looser monetary conditions at the long end of the yield curve," the bank said in a statement after a meeting of its Monetary Council.

The Council said the move will contribute "to a further reduction in Hungary's external vulnerability, a more stable financing of government debt and a reduction in the costs of debt financing".

The bank will also raise the amounts offered at its interest rate swaps tenders by 20 percent and make their pricing more attractive, it said.

With its new measures, the bank has completed the overhaul of its monetary policy tool kit and no more major changes of this kind are expected, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said.

"We knew that this was what we wanted to achieve," Nagy told a news conference, adding that a fine-tuning of tools was possible if new challenges arose.

The central bank's measures fit with the government's overall aim of reducing its reliance on foreign funding by increasing demand for its forint debt from domestic banks and households.

The bank said the share of Hungary's total debt denominated in foreign currencies could fall to around 27.3 percent by late 2016, from a projected 32.5 percent at the end of 2015.

The forint, which had weakened to a one-year low of 319.10 earlier on Tuesday in anticipation of further policy loosening by the bank, firmed to 317.60 after the announcement.

($1 = 293.31 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans)