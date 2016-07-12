BUDAPEST, July 12 Hungary's central bank will hold less frequent tenders for its main three-month deposit tool from August, aiming to reduce the amount of cash banks store there, in the hope that more will be lent out or channelled into government debt.

The National Bank of Hungary said on Tuesday that tenders for three-month deposits would be held once a month from August, rather than weekly, and, from Oct. 26, it will impose quantity restrictions on deposits.

The measures should nudge banks into offering cheaper loans and buying up government bonds, the bank said.

"There is excess liquidity, and we would like to channel this liquidity into lending and into the government debt market," Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told a news conference.

Nagy said that both interbank rates and government debt yields could fall as the new regime takes effect. One bond trader said yields fell by about 7 to 9 basis points on papers maturing in 2018 after the announcement.

The bank, led by Gyorgy Matolcsy, a strong ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has slashed the main interest rate from a 2012 peak of 7 percent to 0.9 percent now and launched a massive funding for growth programme in 2013, all aimed at aiding the economy.

Last September, the bank made the three-month deposit its main policy tool, replacing a two-week deposit, a move that was also aimed at increasing banks' demand for government debt, cutting Hungary's reliance on foreign funding.

At its last rate-setting meeting in June, the bank, which ended three months of rate cuts in May, left its main interest rate unchanged at a record low 0.9 percent, and repeated a pledge to keep policy loose.

It has maintained its economic growth projection of 2.8 percent for this year despite a rapid slowdown in the first quarter to 0.9 percent from 3.2 percent in the previous quarter.

The bank will keep rates on hold "as long as possible" and only adjust non-conventional policy if and when necessary, Nagy has said previously. (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)