(Adds central bank comments, analyst, forint)

* Benchmark base rate on hold at 0.9 pct as expected

* Overnight lending rate cut by 10 bps to 1.05 pct

* Banks' mandatory reserve rate cut to 1 pct from 2 pct

* Measures to boost liquidity in interbank markets

* Central bank flags possible further monetary easing

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Oct 25 Hungary's central bank unexpectedly cut its overnight lending rate on Tuesday and flagged further possible monetary easing as part of its efforts to increase liquidity in interbank markets and curb borrowing rates in the economy.

The bank wants commercial banks to offer cheaper loans to households and companies and to buy government debt, in order to boost economic growth and reduce debt-financing costs.

As expected, the bank kept its main base rate on hold at 0.9 percent on Tuesday but cut its overnight lending rate by 10 basis points to 1.05 percent, narrowing the interest rate corridor. It left its overnight deposit rate at -0.05 percent.

"If subsequently warranted by the achievement of the inflation target, the Council will stand ready to ease monetary conditions further," the Monetary Council said in a statement.

It also decided to lower the required reserve ratio for banks to 1 percent from 2 percent, effective Dec. 1, which should improve liquidity in the banking system by 170 billion forints ($598.59 million), the bank said.

The forint weakened to 308.80 from 307.90 against the euro after the dovish comments. It has retreated from 17-month highs of 303.40 since the bank's September meeting.

"As a result of the NBH's unconventional easing, interbank rates and government debt yields could decline," Gergely Urmossy, a senior analyst at Erste Bank said.

"And the erosion of rates and yields could also affect the exchange rate of the forint; in other words, the forint could weaken versus the euro if the premium on the forint shrinks further," Urmossy said.

Peter Virovacz, an analyst at ING Bank, said the surprise cut in the overnight lending rate signals the bank wants to push borrowing rates even lower. The move could also boost liquidity in the interbank market, since local banks can now borrow more cheaply from the central bank.

After its last meeting in September, the National Bank of Hungary said it would cap funds placed by commercial banks as three-month deposits at 900 billion forints ($3.26 billion) by the end of this year, pushing hundreds of billions of forints into the economy.

On Monday, the bank announced it would accept only 150 billion forints worth of three-month deposits at its first capped tender on Wednesday.

The bank has also provided forint swaps to banks twice in recent weeks, injecting additional liquidity into the market to help banks adjust to the changes in the monetary toolkit.

A Reuters poll of 21 analysts showed last week that the central bank would keep its 0.9 percent base rate unchanged this month and hold it there at least until the end of 2017. (Reporting by Krisztina Than Editing by Jeremy Gaunt, Larry King)