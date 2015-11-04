BUDAPEST Nov 4 Hungary's central bank is planning a further loosening in monetary conditions with the help of non-conventional tools, without changing the main policy interest rate, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told a briefing on Wednesday.

Nagy said the significance of the main policy rate, which stands at a record low of 1.35 percent, will decrease as the use of other tools allows the central bank a much more targeted approach to boost economic growth.

He said the bank wanted to help small and medium businesses, and drive down government debt yields further, but it did not want to influence household lending.

"The aim is to impact small and medium-sized businesses primarily, and the government debt market secondarily," he said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)