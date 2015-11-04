BUDAPEST Nov 4 Hungary's central bank is
planning a further loosening in monetary conditions with the
help of non-conventional tools, without changing the main policy
interest rate, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told a briefing on
Wednesday.
Nagy said the significance of the main policy rate, which
stands at a record low of 1.35 percent, will decrease as the use
of other tools allows the central bank a much more targeted
approach to boost economic growth.
He said the bank wanted to help small and medium businesses,
and drive down government debt yields further, but it did not
want to influence household lending.
"The aim is to impact small and medium-sized businesses
primarily, and the government debt market secondarily," he said.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)