BUDAPEST Nov 23 The National Bank of Hungary
has extended by three months the time frame available to banks
to grant loans under its Funding for Growth Scheme until the end
of next March, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
It said banks could sign financing contracts with companies
under the programme until March 31, 2017. Banks can also use
their remaining foreign currency credits under the scheme to
provide forint loans, the central bank said.
It said once the programme -- which has provided 2.46
trillion forints ($8.45 billion) worth of financing to 36,103
companies since June 2013 -- is closed, banks should return to
market-based financing.
The central bank expects small business lending to grow in
the 5-10 percent range in the next two years.
($1 = 291.1200 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)