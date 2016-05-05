BUDAPEST May 5 The National Bank of Hungary said on Thursday that it would launch a new incentive to encourage local banks to lend to small and medium-sized companies.

The bank said in a statement that those banks who actively lend to small and medium-sized business would get allowances for the capital buffer they need to build behind these loans, for five years.

"The free capital released this way can support a further pickup in market lending, and ensure a better return on equity for the players in the local credit market," the bank said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)