* New central bank governor to hold first news conference on Thursday

* Council to hold extraordinary meeting on tools to help economy - website

* Bank may announce UK-style Funding for Lending programme - analysts

* C.bank has already cut main interest rate to all-time low of 5 pct (Adds background, details)

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, April 3 Hungary's new central bank chief may announce unorthodox measures to boost the economy on Thursday, such as offering cheap funds to the banking sector to kickstart lending.

Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, who took up his post last month, will hold a news conference on Thursday at 0900 GMT, the central bank said, without giving details.

The appointment of Matolcsy, formerly the architect of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's unconventional economic policies, has fuelled speculation that the bank could embark on aggressive steps to pump cheap money into the economy along the lines of those taken by central banks in major economies.

Business website vg.hu reported, without naming its sources, that the rate-setting Monetary Council will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss measures to help the economy. The bank did not immediately comment on that report.

The bank said separately that its two managing directors Marton Nagy and Daniel Palotai would discuss on Thursday ways in which the central bank could boost lending.

"What looks likely is that the bank could start something similar to the Bank of England's Funding for Lending programme, providing cheap financing at rates below its base rate to commercial banks with the strict goal of lending that out to the economy," said Zoltan Arokszallasi, an analyst at Erste Bank.

Another possible move mentioned by analysts was the central bank taking a more active role on the secondary bond market, after Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said in recent weeks that it could examine the idea of buying bonds.

Hungary's three-year government bond yields dropped to a record low of 4.9 percent on Wednesday, while 10-year yields were at 6.06 percent. Hungary recently sold a dollar bond and has been selling forint-denominated paper without problems.

"I don't think they will announce very drastic measures, such as the limiting of 2-week central bank bills at a lower level," said David Nemeth at ING.

"It was interesting to see the comments from Varga that the central bank should be more active in the bond market. That may not be a coincidence."

Late last month the central bank indicated it was exploring "tools" other than interest rates to aid economic growth, while adding that any steps it takes cannot jeopardise its primary goal of keeping inflation under control.

That followed a cautious message on interest rates and policy that did not mention additional measures, issued after the bank cut its main base rate to an all-time low of 5 percent on March 26.

Matolcsy said in January that the central bank had room to support the economy in similar ways to the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve, but that it would need to proceed with caution.

A FRIENDLY PANEL

Investors are concerned about the bank's independence under Matolcsy, a close ally of Orban, who has been accused by the European Union and United States of weakening Hungary's young democracy. In the few weeks he has been in charge at the bank, Matolcsy has dismissed several of its most respected economists.

The eight-member Monetary Council is now made up of members picked by Orban or his ruling Fidesz party - with the exception of one deputy governor, Julia Kiraly, who was appointed by a previous Socialist government and whose mandate expires in July.

Some of the council's external members such as Gyula Pleschinger, a former commercial banker, and Andrea Bartfai-Mager or Ferenc Gerhardt, are seen as cautious policymakers who may not support radical new measures.

In a statement after its January rate meeting the Monetary Council said that "under the domestic circumstances, expanding the range of unconventional policy tools may provide effective support only during times of acute financial market stress."

That reference has since disappeared from the bank's communications. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Hugh Lawson)