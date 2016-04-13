BUDAPEST, April 13 Eight rate setters of Hungary's central bank voted for a 15 basis point cut in the base rate in March, while one central banker, Janos Cinkotai, supported a 10 basis point cut, the bank said in the minutes of the meeting on Wednesday.

The National Bank of Hungary launched a new easing cycle last month by cutting the base rate to a record low 1.2 percent. It also narrowed the interest rate corridor and cut the overnight deposit rate into negative.

"Members shared the opinion that it was appropriate to continue the rate cut cycle (until) ... monetary conditions move in line with the sustainable achievement of the inflation target," the bank said in the minutes.

The bank also said any further changes in the interest rate corridor "depended on future developments in financial conditions." (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)