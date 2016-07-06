BUDAPEST, July 6 All the eight rate-setters of
Hungary's central bank present at the meeting voted to keep the
base rate on hold at 0.9 percent in June, the bank said
in the minutes of the meeting on Wednesday.
Rate setters said the current level of the base rate and
"maintaining loose monetary conditions for an extended period"
were consistent with the medium-term achievement of the bank's
inflation target.
"If the Monetary Council assessed it necessary in the
future, it might also decide to use unconventional tools," the
minutes said. The next policy meeting is due on July 26.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)