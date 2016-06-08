BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
BUDAPEST, June 8 Eight rate-setters of Hungary's central bank voted for a 15 basis point cut in the base rate in May, while Janos Cinkotai backed keeping rates in hold, the bank said in the minutes of the meeting on Wednesday.
"With this step, the Monetary Council also decided to close the base rate cut cycle," the minutes said.
"Although several members pointed out that fine-tuning of the monetary policy may become necessary, which justifies further analysis of the application of monetary policy instruments and that of non-conventional ones in particular."
The next policy meeting is due on June 21. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing