BUDAPEST Aug 10 All seven Hungarian central bank rate-setters present at the July 26 policy meeting voted to keep the base rate on hold at 0.9 percent, the bank said in the minutes of the meeting on Wednesday.

"The current level of the base rate and maintaining loose monetary conditions for an extended period were consistent with the medium-term achievement of the inflation target and a corresponding degree of support to the economy," the minutes said.

The next policy meeting is due on Aug 23. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)