BUDAPEST, Sept 7 All seven Hungarian central bank rate-setters present at the August 23 policy meeting voted to keep the base rate on hold at 0.9 percent, the bank said in the minutes of the meeting on Wednesday.

"The current level of the base rate and maintaining loose monetary conditions for an extended period were consistent with the medium-term achievement of the inflation target and a corresponding degree of support to the economy," it said.

The next policy meeting is due on Sept 20, when the bank will decide about the required year-end level of its main three-month deposit stock and the operational details of the use of the facility. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)