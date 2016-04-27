BUDAPEST, April 27 Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban voiced his support for central bank governor,
Gyorgy Matolcsy, on Wednesday, saying he unequivocally backed
him despite opposition calls for him to quit over possible
misuse of public funds.
Matolcsy has come under fire from the leftist Egyutt and
several other parties, including the far-right and the green
liberals, over the activities of six educational foundations set
up in 2014 by the central bank in what was seen as his pet
project.
They have received nearly 1 billion euros of central bank
funding, investing most of the money in Hungarian government
bonds, whose income pays their running costs.
After a court ruling forced the foundations to publish
details of hundreds of contracts, Egyutt asked prosecutors to
investigate an unnamed individual on suspicion of mishandling
public funds in media content deals.
It later called for Matolcsy to resign.
In an emailed response to Reuters on Wednesday, the
Hungarian National Bank (HNB) said all of the foundations'
contracts had been concluded lawfully and no funds had been
squandered.
It said the bodies had boosted the value of their assets by
830 million forints ($3.01 million). It added that the
foundations were now separate legal entities that operated
independently of the bank.
The affair has become a test of transparency and of the
political association between Orban and Matolcsy, an old ally,
which has been key to the direction of Hungary's often
unconventional economic policies.
Orban was robust in his defence of Matolcsy when asked by
local newspaper Nepszabadsag whether his confidence in his ally
had been shaken by the allegations.
"Heaven and earth would have to collide for that to happen,"
Orban, who had previously called Matolcsy his "right hand," told
the paper in response.
In its response to Reuters the bank said: "Following its
establishment and court registration, the foundation becomes an
organisation with a separate legal identity, which is
independent of its founder and is managed by a board of
trustees."
No circumstance had emerged that would justify Matolcsy's
resignation, it said.
PM Orban's latest comment was in line with his past praise
for Matolcsy's track record.
Last year Orban said a surge by the Swiss franc, the funding
unit behind hundreds of thousands of Hungarian mortgages, could
have toppled his government if it had not been for a last-minute
move to convert them into forints, orchestrated by the central
bank.
Matolcsy has also been instrumental in a drive to lower
borrowing costs to a record low, push billions of euros of cheap
loans into the small business sector and other measures to
bolster economic growth.
Meanwhile, public attacks on the bank governor continued.
The front page of Hungarian weekly HVG carried a caricature of
Matolcsy in a striped prison uniform with him holding a sign
saying "the captive of public funds".
($1 = 275.55 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Richard Balmforth)