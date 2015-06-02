BUDAPEST, June 2 The National Bank of Hungary's
new monetary policy instrument might have a loosening effect on
monetary policy, the bank's director, Marton Nagy, told
reporters on Tuesday.
Hungary's central bank announced an overhaul of its main
policy instruments in a move that is expected to force banks to
buy more government debt and reduce the share of national debt
owed in foreign currencies.
"This might have a loosening effect in terms of monetary
policy but the Monetary Council will decide how significant when
it reacts to it and (determines) how it might be harmonised with
its rate-cut cycle," Nagy told reporters.
