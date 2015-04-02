BUDAPEST, April 2 Hungary's central bank will continue cutting interest rates as long as it is "necessary," the bank's chief economist Daniel Palotai told business website Portfolio on Thursday, after the bank launched a new easing cycle last week.

"I believe the market has slightly underestimated the forward guidance which said a cautious rate reduction can continue as long as it supports the achievement of the medium-term inflation target," Palotai, who is not a rate setter, said in an interview.

"This also implies that probably it will be several steps, so the rate reduction can continue as long as necessary."

Palotai also said the forint's short-term strengthening in the wake of last week's rate cut did not "point towards monetary loosening" but it was the longer-term movements which mattered. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)