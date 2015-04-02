BUDAPEST, April 2 Hungary's central bank will
continue cutting interest rates as long as it is "necessary,"
the bank's chief economist Daniel Palotai told business website
Portfolio on Thursday, after the bank launched a new easing
cycle last week.
"I believe the market has slightly underestimated the
forward guidance which said a cautious rate reduction can
continue as long as it supports the achievement of the
medium-term inflation target," Palotai, who is not a rate
setter, said in an interview.
"This also implies that probably it will be several steps,
so the rate reduction can continue as long as necessary."
Palotai also said the forint's short-term strengthening in
the wake of last week's rate cut did not "point towards monetary
loosening" but it was the longer-term movements which mattered.
