BRIEF-Pro REIT says property revenues increased 9.41 pct in Q4
* AFFO increased 12.94% to $2.10 million in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUDAPEST, April 18 Hungary's government plans to merge the financial markets regulator PSZAF into the central bank to enhance its powers of oversight, ruling Fidesz party lawmaker Antal Rogan said on Thursday.
"This is on the agenda right now," Rogan told a meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary. "The European Central Bank is also striving to absorb most of the oversight authority, so this would fit into the international and European tendencies."
However, Rogan said securities market and insurance sector oversight may remain part of an independent institution. He said the relevant legislation may be submitted to parliament before the summer recess. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* AFFO increased 12.94% to $2.10 million in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 29 President Donald Trump's administration has informed Congress of its plan to restart the congressional review period for the sale of 19 Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft to Bahrain, along with 23 engines and other related equipment, a congressional source said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 29 A looming push to overhaul the U.S. tax code could include the repeal of Obamacare taxes left intact by last week's collapse of the Republican healthcare bill, the Senate's top Republican on tax policy said on Wednesday.