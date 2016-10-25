BUDAPEST Oct 25 Hungary's central bank is ready
to loosen monetary conditions further if reaching its inflation
goal makes that necessary, the bank's rate-setting Monetary
Council said on Tuesday.
At its meeting earlier on Tuesday the bank left its main
base rate on hold at 0.9 percent, but narrowed the
interest rate corridor by cutting its overnight lending rate.
The Monetary Council also decided to lower the required
reserve ratio for banks to 1 percent from 2 percent, effective
Dec. 1, which should boost liquidity in the banking system by
170 billion forints ($598.59 million), the bank said.
The interest rate on the one-week central bank loan was cut
by 5 basis points to 1.00 percent, it added.
($1 = 284.0000 forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)