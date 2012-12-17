BUDAPEST Dec 17 Hungary's central bank has no
plan to discuss any change in its monetary policy tools at its
Tuesday meeting, a senior source at the bank said on Monday,
after the forint weakened on rumours the bank could limit its
two-week bill sales to zero.
"We don't want to decide about any new monetary policy tool
or the modification of existing tools on Tuesday, I can say that
very definitely," the source, who spoke on condition of
anonimity, told Reuters.
"I don't know about the longer term but we will need to
proceed very carefully," the source added.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans)