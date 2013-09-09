BRIEF-Kruk to raise up to EUR 20 mln through bond issue
* Has resolved to issue up to 20,000 bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 euros ($1,063) per bond, maturing 60 months after the allotment date
BUDAPEST, Sept 9 Hungary's energy wholesaler MVM on Monday signed a financing agreement with the Bank of China, the Hungarian government's external affairs and foreign trade secretary Peter Szijjarto said.
Szijjarto told a news conference the deal is worth 300 million euros ($395 million), including a 200 million euro loan agreement.
The agreement is for general financing of the company and not for any specific project, MVM spokesman Gyorgy Felkai told Reuters. ($1 = 0.7600 euros) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Anthony Barker)
MILAN, April 13 Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi finalised his troubled sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium on Thursday, a 740 million euro ($788 million) deal that tightens China's grip on the game in Italy.