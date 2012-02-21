(Repeating)
BRUSSELS Feb 21 The European Commission
is to propose on Wednesday to suspend cohesion funds for Hungary
from next year over Hungary's failure to reduce its budget
deficit in a sustainable way, a Commission document showed on
Tuesday.
The document, detailing the points on the agenda of the
weekly meeting of European commissioners, listed a proposal for
a decision by European Union finance ministers to on the
suspension of the cohesion funds, which less developed members
of the 27-nation bloc receive to catch up more quickly.
"It... also noted that this decision was an incentive for
Hungary to correct its excessive deficit (rather than a
'punishment') and that the suspension would be reversible if
sufficient action was taken by Hungary," the document, obtained
by Reuters, said.
The concrete amount of money that could be suspended would
only be discussed on Wedneedsay, the document said.
The proposal from the Commission would not suggest what
Hungary needed to do to get the suspension lifted.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio, Editing
by Justyna Pawlak)