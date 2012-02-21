* Hungary faces pressure over laws, finances

BRUSSELS Feb 21 The European Commission is to propose on Wednesday to suspend cohesion funds for Hungary from next year over Hungary's failure to reduce its budget deficit in a sustainable way, a Commission document showed on Tuesday.

The document, detailing the points on the agenda of the weekly meeting of European commissioners, listed a proposal for a decision by European Union finance ministers to on the suspension of the cohesion funds, which less developed members of the 27-nation bloc receive to catch up more quickly.

"It... also noted that this decision was an incentive for Hungary to correct its excessive deficit (rather than a 'punishment') and that the suspension would be reversible if sufficient action was taken by Hungary," the document, obtained by Reuters, said.

Last month, EU finance ministers said Hungary had not done enough to bring its budget gap below the EU's agreed ceiling in a sustainable way, opening the way to a freezing of payments.

The EU executive has never before frozen cohesion funds available to budget-rule breakers from outside the euro zone, although such a measure has been available in its toolbox for years.

But Hungary is under increasing pressure from across Europe to overturn two years of legislation by the ruling Fidesz party that some critics have termed an attack on democracy.

The Commission has threatened legal action against Budapest unless Hungary changes laws on the central bank, courts and data protection, which the executive says have been altered to suit Fidesz and are not in line with EU law.

Budapest's failure to comply with the EU on these issues has stalled its efforts to negotiate financial assistance from international lenders as it tackles the threat of insolvency.

Earlier on Tuesday, the country's Foreign Minister Janos Martonyi said Budapest was hoping to restart loan talks before the end of March.

Cohesion funds are allocated by the Commission for funding projects such as roads and railways as well as education and training.

The concrete amount of money that could be suspended would only be discussed on Wedneedsay, the document said.

The proposal from the Commission would not suggest what Hungary needed to do to get the suspension lifted. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio, Editing by Justyna Pawlak)