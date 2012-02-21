* Hungary faces pressure over laws, finances
BRUSSELS Feb 21 The European Commission
is to propose on Wednesday to suspend cohesion funds for Hungary
from next year over Hungary's failure to reduce its budget
deficit in a sustainable way, a Commission document showed on
Tuesday.
The document, detailing the points on the agenda of the
weekly meeting of European commissioners, listed a proposal for
a decision by European Union finance ministers to on the
suspension of the cohesion funds, which less developed members
of the 27-nation bloc receive to catch up more quickly.
"It... also noted that this decision was an incentive for
Hungary to correct its excessive deficit (rather than a
'punishment') and that the suspension would be reversible if
sufficient action was taken by Hungary," the document, obtained
by Reuters, said.
Last month, EU finance ministers said Hungary had not done
enough to bring its budget gap below the EU's agreed ceiling in
a sustainable way, opening the way to a freezing of payments.
The EU executive has never before frozen cohesion funds
available to budget-rule breakers from outside the euro zone,
although such a measure has been available in its toolbox for
years.
But Hungary is under increasing pressure from across Europe
to overturn two years of legislation by the ruling Fidesz party
that some critics have termed an attack on democracy.
The Commission has threatened legal action against Budapest
unless Hungary changes laws on the central bank, courts and data
protection, which the executive says have been altered to suit
Fidesz and are not in line with EU law.
Budapest's failure to comply with the EU on these issues has
stalled its efforts to negotiate financial assistance from
international lenders as it tackles the threat of insolvency.
Earlier on Tuesday, the country's Foreign Minister Janos
Martonyi said Budapest was hoping to restart loan talks before
the end of March.
Cohesion funds are allocated by the Commission for funding
projects such as roads and railways as well as education and
training.
The concrete amount of money that could be suspended would
only be discussed on Wedneedsay, the document said.
The proposal from the Commission would not suggest what
Hungary needed to do to get the suspension lifted.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio, Editing
by Justyna Pawlak)