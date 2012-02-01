* Fidesz party wants to complete post-communist transition
* PM Orban sees both communism, capitalism failing, seeks
new path
* Two-thirds majority seen chance to make changes
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Feb 1 Steps away from Budapest's
ornate Parliament building, hidden in a basement studio on a
leafy street, art dealer Peter Pinter was holding the third of
his hugely successful auctions, entitled 'Going once, going
twice... gone for good.'
What Pinter is offering - communist-era art, paintings,
sculptures and posters - has gone beyond tourist kitsch and
become popular with serious collectors, including locals. Price
tags in the thousands of dollars are not uncommon.
"It's retro, it's fashionable," Pinter told Reuters before
the auction. "Some people have an urge to do away with this part
of their past. Others harbour strong nostalgia toward these
objects... You can see people are very intrigued by them."
Hungarians are reexamining their communist past with an
intensity not seen since the transition to democracy in the
early 1990s, and not just in art.
One of the main players in this reassessment has been the
ruling centre-right Fidesz party of Prime Minister Viktor Orban,
whose anti-communist DNA has been the primary motivation of his
career.
Orban, who famously demanded as a fiery youngster in 1989
that Soviet troops leave the country, says the policies that
have provoked harsh criticism in his current term are aimed at
closing the book on the post-communist period.
"The many conflicts were not random bush fires, but the
result of very clear government work to end the post-communist
era," Orban told the Hungarian Diaspora Council, an umbrella
organisation of ethnic Hungarians, late last year.
Critics claim the government is trying to disguise its
failures; during its tenure, Hungary's sovereign debt has been
downgraded, economic growth has faltered, the forint currency
has weakened and the country's image abroad has been tarnished
by a string of diplomatic confrontations.
Orban insists he is taking the long view, however - his
position is that transformation in the early 1990s was
incomplete and it is now up to him to make the tough decisions,
however painful.
"'I can't get no satisfaction,' in political terms, has
haunted Hungarian politics for 20 years...," Orban told
correspondents recently. "I have been frustrated about when at
last we would complete it (the transition)."
A NEW VIEW OF THE PAST
He got his once-in-a-lifetime chance in 2010, when voters
gave Fidesz a two-thirds majority in Parliament, enough to
change any legislation on its own.
Orban had campaigned with the slogan "big victory - big
change," and quickly made clear he planned to rock Hungary all
the way to its foundations.
One of his first moves was ending loan negotiations with the
International Monetary Fund and the European Union, eliminating
their tight policy oversight, on the grounds Brussels and
Washington were "not Moscow."
Although the country was forced back to international
lenders in late 2011, its laws and institutions had already been
dramatically transformed.
Among the changes was the introduction of new wording in the
Constitution, which took effect on Jan. 1, that billed the
communist era illegitimate.
"The sovereignty of our nation, lost on March 19, 1944 (when
German troops invaded the country during World War Two), was
restored on May 2, 1990, with the setup of the first freely
elected Parliament," the Constitution stated.
Another amendment specifically blamed the historical and
present-day leftists for past abuses.
"The Hungarian Socialist Workers' party and its forebears...
were criminal organisations, whose leaders hold unlimited
responsibility for maintaining and directing the oppressive
regime," it said.
"The Hungarian Socialist Party, as the heir of illegally
amassed wealth... (and) by the personal continuity that binds
the old and the new party together even in the highest ranks,
shares all the responsibility of the (Communist) state party."
The Socialists dismissed the clauses as aimed at diverting
attention from Fidesz's mistakes.
"Fidesz keeps declaring war against someone," party chairman
Attila Mesterhazy told a news conference. "This is their latest
war, with conspicuous timing, now that their economic policies
have utterly failed."
Under Fidesz, parliament also abolished the statute of
limitations on crimes against humanity, a move aimed at leaders
who executed hundreds after the 1956 anti-communist revolution
failed, and has ruled that streets still named after communist
heroes or ideals must be renamed by July 2012.
A NEW PLAN FOR THE FUTURE
Insiders say Fidesz's obsession with ending all trace of
Hungary's communist past helps explain nearly every
controversial policy of the current government.
Close adviser Maria Schmidt said Orban believed Hungary made
a mistake in trying to follow a Western model it could not
afford -- capitalism combined with government welfare spending
-- which he considered a kind of hidden socialism.
"A duality has prevailed in this region for 20 years - the
coexistence of a market economy and socialism," said Schmidt,
a historian who directs the Terror House, a museum on
totalitarian crimes of the 20th century,
"Orban's thinking is that this duality is not sustainable
and we must switch to a new system."
As the economic crisis exposed flaws in the capitalist
welfare state, Orban dismissed capitalist orthodoxies as well as
socialist values. He renationalised private pension funds, taxed
banks and other big firms, while also shrinking the country's
social services and cutting early retirement and disability
benefits.
Meanwhile, his government embraced work and family, rolling
out a much-criticised flat tax regime and huge tax rebates after
children. Small business taxes were cut nearly in half.
Historian Andras Gero said Orban's anti-communism is not
blindly ideological but driven by cold political calculation,
noting it has not stopped him pursuing state ownership in key
industries, like big stakes in oil company MOL or truck parts
maker Raba.
For many, the question is not why Orban is so passionately
anti-communist but why it took so long for someone to address
these issues from the past.
The lack of immediacy may be partly because the communist
regime in Budapest was far milder than those in Poland, Romania
or East Germany in its later years, Gero said.
"There was a dictatorship, but not a bloody one, from the
1960's on," he said. "Almost two generations grew up without
getting a taste of blood."
But rejecting the communist past flat out was misguided, as
Hungarians had to deal with it dispassionately at some point,
Gero said.
"The fact that we have not faced our past has led to a kind
of social schizophrenia," art historian Balazs Feledy said as he
looked around the communist-era art auction.
"We still don't know what is value in our history and what
isn't. We are 20 years late with this."