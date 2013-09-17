* Constitution changes sparked dispute with Europe
* Hungary amends provisions to defuse further conflict
* PM Orban's ruling Fidesz party faces elections in 2014
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Sept 17 Hungary's parliament has
approved changes to the constitution, removing restrictions on
political media campaigns ahead of next year's election and
backtracking on other legal aspects the European Union has said
may conflict with its principles.
The EU, the United States and human rights groups have
accused Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government of using
constitutional amendments to limit the powers of Hungary's top
court and weaken democracy in the former Soviet satellite.
Lawmakers late on Monday approved the amendments drafted by
the government after the European Commission threatened to take
legal action against the steps, some of which it said could run
against EU norms and the principle of the rule of law.
Orban, 50, whose ruling Fidesz party faces a parliamentary
election in the first half of next year, had earlier dismissed
criticism that the reforms were anti-democratic and promised
full cooperation with Brussels to address its concerns.
The government reasoning attached to the amendments said
Budapest put forward the remedies to defuse potential conflicts
over the constitution after a number of clashes in past years
over laws affecting the judiciary and the central bank.
It said the changes were proposed "so that certain
constitutional matters cannot be used as a pretext for further
attacks against Hungary going forward".
The amendments will allow political parties to run campaigns
in both state-funded and private media ahead of parliamentary
and European Parliament elections due next year, removing a
prior restriction for such adverts to state outlets only.
But the law still says such advertisements must be published
free of charge.
The amendments also remove a constitutional provision
enabling the government to launch new taxes due to "unexpected
payment obligations" brought on by international court rulings
on public finances, a clause that the European Commission had
flagged as particularly worrisome.
The new legal provisions also lay the groundwork for the
merger of the financial markets regulator into the National Bank
of Hungary, led by Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, Orban's close ally
and his former economy minister.
Orban says he has saved Hungary from a Greek-style economic
collapse, his reforms are democratic because he won a huge
majority in a 2010 election, and he is under attack because he
threatens the interests of foreign business lobbies.
His ruling Fidesz party maintained a double-digit lead over
the main opposition Socialists in a survey by pollster Ipsos
last month but nearly half of the country's 8 million voters are
still undecided as the 2014 vote approaches.
