BRUSSELS, March 11 Changes to Hungary's
constitution adopted on Monday are a concern, the European Union
said and called on Budapest to work with Brussels to overcome
any conflicts with EU law.
Parliament, dominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's
party, voted for a set of government-backed constitutional
amendments, despite warnings from the EU, the U.S. government
and human rights groups that the changes could undermine
Hungary's democracy.
"These amendments raise concerns with respect to the
principle of the rule of law, EU law and Council of Europe
standards," European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
said in a joint statement with the secretary general of the
Council of Europe, Thorbjorn Jagland.
Barroso and Jagland said they expected Hungarian authorities
to be open to talks "to address any concerns raised as to the
compatibility of these amendments with European principles and
EU law."