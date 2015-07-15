BUDAPEST, July 15 Hungary's construction sector output grew by 2.3 percent year-on-year in May after a 10.8 percent annual expansion in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Output in May was 3.1 percent below the previous month based on seasonally and calendar-adjusted data.

In the first five months, construction sector output rose 7.7 percent year-on-year.

Building construction fell by 5 percent from the same time last year, while other types of constructions - mainly roads, railways and other infrastructure projects - made up for that, increasing by 8.7 percent.

Contracts for future construction projects showed a declining trend. New building contracts signed in May expanded by an annual 4.2 percent by volume, while other projects showed a 6.3 percent decline.

The stock of contracts has shrunk continuously in recent months, leading to a 41.3 percent annual fall in the stock of orders. Building construction contracts fell by 18.3 percent, while other construction contracts plummeted by 46.1 percent. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)