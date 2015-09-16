BUDAPEST, Sept 16 Hungary's construction sector
output edged 0.2 percent higher year-on-year in July after a
10.2 percent annual expansion in June, the Central Statistics
Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.
On a monthly basis, output was 3 percent lower than in June
based on seasonally and calendar-adjusted data, it said. In the
first seven months, construction sector output rose by 6.7
percent year-on-year.
The volume of new contracts signed in July fell by an annual
4.2 percent. The stock of contracts at the end of the month was
46.9 percent lower than a year earlier after falls in new orders
seen over the previous months, the KSH said.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)