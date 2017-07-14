Hungary's May construction output rises 35.4 percent year on year

BUDAPEST, July 14 (Reuters) - Output in Hungary's construction sector rose 35.4 percent year on year in May, after a 22.1 percent annual rise in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

In 2016, output was 18.8 percent lower than in 2015.

The KSH said the rise could be seen both in buildings, where the construction of industrial and storage facilities was the main driver, and in other construction.

In seasonally and working day adjusted terms, output was up 7.5 percent in May from the previous month.

The total volume of new orders was 94.3 percent higher at the end of May compared to the same time last year. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)