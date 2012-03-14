* Daimler to open first east European facility in late March
* Factory may help Hungary avoid recession in 2012
* Hungary govt's talk of "good" and "bad" investors seen
harmful
* Emerging Europe suffers as foreign direct investment
dwindles
By Marton Dunai
KECSKEMET, Hungary, March 14 Real estate
agent Laszlo Eckert was one of the first to profit from German
luxury car maker Daimler's construction of an 800
million euro factory in Kecskemet, a town of about 110,000 an
hour's drive southeast of Budapest.
The project is the largest new investment by far in recent
years in Hungary and one which highlights the centre-right
government's ambivalent relationship to investors.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said he supports big
manufacturing investments, but his combative rhetoric toward
foreign capital and a raft of extra taxes that hurt western
companies already present in Hungary have raised red flags even
with business groups who were spared the blow.
That could erode the chances of future projects like the one
in Kecskemet, where the excitement is palpable.
"The Germans rented about 330 houses so far," Eckert said.
"They have taken all the energy efficient homes they could find,
and they have often paid more than 1000 euros a month, far more
than is usual around here."
"Their presence is very visible everywhere, in schools, in
medical offices, in banks, in restaurants," he said. "I think
this is very positive for this town."
After a construction, recruitment and training period whose
efficiency awed Hungarians, the factory will begin commercial
production at the end of this month.
Once it reaches the full planned capacity of 120,000 cars a
year, the plant and its local suppliers could add as much as 5
percent to Hungary's overall industrial output and may make the
difference between the economy growing and contracting this
year, Takarekbank analyst Gergely Suppan said.
"The added value of the plant is very high as they have most
production units on site, and the cars they make will be on the
expensive side," Suppan said. "The contribution to GDP could be
as much as 0.5-0.6 percent."
"Because of Daimler, we hope that Hungary avoids a technical
recession. We might dip into negative territory in the first
quarter, but I expect growth to return in the second quarter."
GOOD AND BAD INVESTORS
The Germans' arrival comes as the government tries to reboot
its still-developing economy with a string of IMF and EU-defying
policies that have angered big business but helped keep up some
public spending to prop up growth.
A very public row with Brussels, which has prevented a deal
for EU and IMF aid, is centred around a raft of legislation
aimed at reinforcing the position of Orban's Fidesz party in
Hungary's civic institutions.
That has included attacks on the position of judges, the
central bank and a respected fiscal watchdog, all of which
worries financial investors and has prompted intervention by
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
With foreign investment falling everywhere in Central
Europe, the risk is that the resulting bad press will undermine
the country's ability to attract big investors like Daimler -
whose deal was done under a previous government - in the future.
Moves to renationalise parts of the pension system - wiping
out some foreign-owned pension funds - and slap special taxes on
the telecom, banking and energy sectors have also hurt those who
invested in Hungary previously.
Orban casts this as ensuring ordinary Hungarians do not pay
for a crisis caused partly by foreign companies who treat the
country as a market to exploit.
"Hungary needs foreign investment so we must differentiate
between allies and colonists," he told parliament earlier this
month. "Those who need only our markets are colonists. Those who
need our work, our knowledge, are allies whom we deal with
happily."
The difficulty is that, with credit harder to come by and
western banks keen to reinforce their own balance sheets with
capital they would have previously lent out, eastern Europe's
investment-hungry developing economies cannot be too choosey.
Hungary actually exported (FDI) capital to the tune of
nearly 1 billion euros in the first three quarters of last year
compared to average inflows of around 4 billion annually over
the decade before the crisis.
Companies hit by the taxes include Hungarian units of
Deutsche Telekom and E.On, and the main
local lobby group for German firms say they feel separating
investors into good and bad groups is counterproductive.
"It's a mistake to think such a distinction is sustainable,"
said German-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce spokesman, Dirk
Woelfer.
"If other sectors are constantly under negative influence
from the decisions of the government, sooner or later that
begins to influence the behaviour of executives in preferred
industries as well."
CAR BOOST
Not that Hungary is alone. FDI in Romania and the Czech
Republic both dropped by around 80 percent, while in Bulgaria it
fell to one-sixth of that in 2008. Even the region's most robust
and largest economy, Poland, has seen FDI nearly halve.
That makes the car industry's huge investments in the region
all the more precious, with most countries counting on auto
makers for a very large chunk of investment and economic output.
In Slovakia, which produces the most cars per capita in the
world, vehicle manufacturing was the key factor that helped the
economy grow by an annual 10 percent for the better part of the
decade before the economic crisis.
Daimler will employ a total of 2,500 people, mostly locals,
its Hungarian factory to make models of the compact Mercedes
Benz B-Class and one model of the new A-Class.
The plant is a late follower of other car makers that put
Hungary on the automotive map in the 1990s, including Audi
, General Motors and Suzuki.
Although GM and Suzuki have seen ups and downs, unbroken
global demand for Germany's high-end cars prompted Audi to break
ground on a 900 million euro expansion of its Hungarian plant
last year.
Together, the plants will help Hungary catch up closer to
the Czech Republic and Slovakia, where the sector has grown
manifold over the past decade.
"Seeing dismal household consumption and banks' reluctance
to lend, plus a big government fiscal adjustment programme, we
will have to rely on exports for growth," Suppan said. "Luckily,
this will be the decade of our main trading partner, Germany."
THINGS WORK
As investment flows to a trickle elsewhere, Kecskemet itself
has been an anomaly, with 100 projects, including very small
ones as well as Daimler's giant investment, completed since
2008, plus another 60 pending, mayor Gabor Zombor said.
Unemployment is around 8 percent, well below the national
average of about 11 percent, and when Daimler's production ramps
up and suppliers begin to hire in earnest it could drop further,
local employment data shows.
The town uses a dedicated team of bureaucrats to attract
investors, cut local taxes by 20 percent, and has readily
available real estate to develop, the mayor said.
The factory, a mile-long grey slab of a building with a
15-foot Mercedes star on one corner, is surrounded by virgin
land and Daimler designed it in a way that it can scale up
capacity progressively if demand is high enough.
"Daimler arrived at a place where things worked already,"
Zombor told Reuters. "This factory has great potential, and
there is a realistic chance of further investment."
On a recent weekday, German-language chatter could be heard
widely in local cafes and restaurants and Mayor Zombor also says
there is concern among locals that the town will simply be
overrun by the German influence.
But generally, as elsewhere in a region overrun by the
Germans during the second world war, people have long forgotten
such old scores and are prepared to put the economic benefits of
such investment first.
"The main thing is, they rented houses that nobody could
afford to rent here," says Eckert. "Some home owners got very
lucky."
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Patrick Graham)