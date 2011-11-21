LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - Hungary's ability to fund its multi-billion euro refinancing needs for 2012 will depend on the outcome of what, if any, new support it gets from the IMF, according to bankers.

The government has gross external financing needs next year equivalent to 29.8% of GDP, according to a Deutsche Bank report published in September. This is defined as the sum of the current account deficit, debt falling due over the next year and resident purchases of foreign assets.

"While Hungary is running a small current account surplus, it still faces substantial external financing needs given the amortization payments on its large stock of external debt," writes Robert Burgess, chief emerging markets economist at the German bank.

Of the money due, bankers forecast that the sovereign will need to raise about EUR4bn via the international capital markets.

How it does so remains to be seen. Hungary's refinancing costs have risen significantly over the course of the year with the sovereign's ratings on the brink of junk.

Its 2021 dollar bonds, which were issued as part of a USD3.75bn dual-tranche offering in March, were trading at a spread of 512bp over US Treasuries on Friday having priced at 310bp over.

Of the EUR4bn amount, only EUR1.5bn is bond market financing that needs to be rolled over. The rest is money owed to the IMF.

Precautionary help

Earlier today the Fund and EU confirmed that Hungary has officially requested precautionary financial help from both organisations.

This is in line with an announcement last week when the government surprised the financial community by stating it planned to negotiate a new deal with the Fund.

Tim Ash, head of emerging markets research at RBS, said that neither the Fund nor the country's central bank seemed to have been told beforehand, leaving him to fear it could all end in tears.

"These fears were hardly assuaged with comments by the prime minister, Viktor Orban, that Hungary is not prepared to accept 'strings attached' to any new deal," he added.

One banker reckons that a successful negotiation with the IMF would go a long way to easing investor fears about how easily Hungary could raise funds in the capital markets.

"If the government gets an insurance line or a backstop facility with the IMF, Hungary only needs to raise EUR1.5bn. And if there is an agreement with the IMF and spreads come in, it could probably raise more," he says.

He adds: "If the IMF provides a backstop, that buys time and flexibility. And if spreads do come in maybe the government could raise EUR2-3bn in the first quarter and do the rest later in the year. Then it doesn't have to actually tap the IMF facility."

The banker reckons that the negative sentiment surrounding the country has been overdone, but says the government must do more to get its key messages across to investors.

"The government needs to do something to reverse the negative sentiment. There's a lack of communication." The controversial law forcing banks to accept early repayment of foreign exchange mortgages at below market rates, in particular, has been the subject of much criticism, including from the ECB.

Brett Diment, head of emerging market debt at Aberdeen Asset Managers, which is underweight Hungary, says: "We're monitoring the situation closely to see if they get an IMF deal. If they do it would be positive for the credit."

However, Diment adds that even if Hungary was downgraded to non-investment grade territory, the sovereign could still raise the EUR4bn it needs as long as the pricing was appropriate.

Jonathan Anderson, senior global emerging markets economist at UBS, reckons that Hungary is "the closest thing to a pure play in European and global risk that we have in the EM world."

The country is the only big economy in the emerging markets with trend nominal growth of 5% or below and public debt greater than 60% of GDP. In addition, because of its high FX exposure, "it doesn't enjoy the implicit backstop of its own central bank," says Anderson.

He adds: "If you're looking for a country in emerging markets that mirrors the problems in developed Europe today, Hungary is absolutely as close as it gets."

There are two key differences, however. Hungary enjoys a trade and current account surplus. Its primary budget is also essentially balanced.

Anderson says that Hungary is one of the simplest trades in the emerging markets. "In today's terms, if you're long Europe you want to be long Hungary, and if you're short Europe you want to be short Hungary...with surprisingly little interference from domestic factors."

(Reporting by Sudip Roy;editing by Julian Baker)