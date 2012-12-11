* Debt agency to test market in Q1, may take "concrete form"-minister

* Hungary parlt passes 2013 budget, targets 2.7 pct/GDP deficit

* Government upbeat about financing prospects for next year

* Sale could be successful given supportive environment -analyst (Adds budget vote, detail, analyst)

By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Dec 11 Hungary's parliament passed the 2013 budget on Tuesday with a deficit goal set below the European Union's 3 percent ceiling, which the government hopes will prevent the loss of vital development funds.

Sounding upbeat about its financing prospects despite stop-go loan talks with international lenders having stalled, Budapest also said it would return to foreign currency debt markets in the first quarter of 2013.

Central Europe's most indebted nation, whose talks with the International Monetary Fund and EU collapsed after a year of on-off discussions, last tapped international markets in 2011.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, trying to avoid outright austerity while escaping EU sanctions, has reined in the budget deficit to below 3 percent this year and in 2013 with the help of heavy taxes on banks and foreign companies.

Some of these measures were directly counter to IMF and EU proposals, resulting in a standoff in loan talks.

"It is crucial that in order to ensure the EU development funds essential for economic growth, the excessive deficit procedure should be closed after so many years," the Economy Minister said in the budget law posted on parliament's website.

Due to budget slippages, Hungary has been under the EU's excessive budget procedure since 2004 when it joined the bloc.

Even though the 2013 deficit goal of below 3 percent looks achievable, the weak economy poses a risk as growth could be slower than the 0.9 percent projected by the government, the budget oversight body, the Fiscal Council, said.

"The significantly raised reserves in the budget are needed to offset the already visible risks, therefore there are not enough reserves to handle unforeseeable developments," it said in an assessment posted on its website.

The government cut its 2013 growth forecast after the economy slid into recession, and has passed three sets of tax hikes and spending cuts to keep a grip on the deficit.

FX BOND SALE EYED

Late last month Standard & Poor's cut Hungary's credit rating deeper into the "junk" category due to its weak growth outlook. Rival agency Fitch has said it would review the country's rating before the Christmas holidays.

But Mihaly Varga, the minister who took charge of the talks with the IMF, said on Tuesday that following a recent dollar bond sale by state-owned Export-Import Bank, some investors who had been reluctant to lend to Hungary without a financing backstop from the IMF have become more supportive.

"If the situation remains unchanged, then in the first quarter of next year the AKK will definitely test the foreign currency market and this testing may take concrete forms," Varga told a conference organised by daily Napi Gazdasag.

Varga said there would be no more official talks with the IMF/EU this year but an IMF delegation would come to Budapest on Jan. 14-26 for a regular visit to discuss economic issues.

Regional peers Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia have all sold foreign-currency bonds in recent months, taking advantage of lower yields to raise funds and hedge against any worsening of the euro zone's debt crisis.

FINANCING HUMP

Hungary needs to refinance about $7.2 billion worth of bonds and $5.9 billion of IMF repayments next year, with almost half falling due in the first quarter, according to Reuters calculations based on data from national debt agency AKK.

Varga said monetary easing measures by U.S. and euro zone central banks had flooded global markets with enough liquidity for Hungary to be able to comfortably roll over its debt.

"In the first quarter we have larger expiries, or stocks, but their financing is resolved," Varga said. "I do not see any problems emerging in the first half of 2013."

Budapest has rolled over expiring debt from domestic issuance since it last tapped international markets and has financing buffers deposited at the central bank.

"As long as the financial market remains favourable and we do expect that next year, yes (an FX bond sale) should be successful," said analyst Stanislava Pravdova at Danske Bank. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans)