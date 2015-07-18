BUDAPEST, July 18 Hungary is considering early repayment of part of its 5.5 billion euros ($5.95 billion) of foreign currency debt which will expire next year, government Debt Management Agency Deputy CEO Andras Laszlo Borbely was quoted as saying.

Next year the government would retain its strategy of repaying most expiring foreign currency debt from forint debt issuance, Borbely told the daily Magyar Hirlap on Saturday.

But it is considering repaying some foreign currency loans early, he added, without elaborating on the amount or the particular loans.

Foreign currency debt expiration next year is due to increase sharply from about 2 billion euros in 2015 and early repayment would allow Hungary to spread the burden more evenly.

"(The debt agency) will also often hold buy-back auctions for forint bonds which will expire in 2016," he added.

($1 = 0.9236 euros) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Keith Weir)