BUDAPEST Dec 12 Hungary's local governments are still grappling with more than 1 trillion forints ($4 billion) of debt despite a relief programme that was supposed to resolve the burden, Interior Minister Sandor Pinter said.

State news agency MTI quoted Pinter as saying on Friday that municipal governments, which have not been allowed to take out loans or issue bonds on their own since the debt relief scheme wrapped up last year, have been using companies they own to borrow instead.

"Often municipal governments' thinking does not reflect the responsibility that goes with public service, with managing public money, even if it comes from the state," Pinter said.

He urged a review to see whether the municipalities can manage their debts or the state has to step in again.

Hungary's government has helped out 2,078 of the 3,200 local governments, taking over 1.37 trillion forints worth of debt in the past few years.

It also took over major municipal functions such as health care and education and introduced strict controls over the way towns and cities can spend money.

But Pinter said fiscal irresponsibility was still widespread and many municipalities were planning their budgets with big deficits they expect the government to plug.

Hungary's national debt, at around 80 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), is the highest among its regional peers, comparing with 45 percent in the Czech Republic and 56 percent in Poland. The municipal debt that the government assumed included a portion in Swiss francs.

Hungary's central state debt, which is used to calculate the GDP/debt ratio, does not include municipal debt.

Most of Hungary's major municipalities are controlled by the ruling Fidesz party, which scored a landslide victory in local elections in October. ($1 = 248.0500 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)