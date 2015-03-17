BUDAPEST, March 17 Hungary is encouraging retail
investors burned in the recent collapse of several brokerage
firms to buy government debt, extolling the safety of savings
held with the treasury.
Three brokerages have had their licences suspended by the
National Bank of Hungary in recent weeks, for reasons ranging
from regulatory shortcomings to clients' cash going missing.
It's unclear when, if ever, the
suspensions will be lifted.
While the licenses are suspended, clients cannot get access
to securities or other assets held by the firms. They are
supposed to be reimbursed, but that may take weeks.
Once they are, Budapest hopes some of the insured savings
will find their way into government debt. In the case of one
brokerage, Buda-Cash, and four small banks linked to it, that
amounts to more than 100 billion forints ($349.41 million).
"It is not necessary to open an account at a brokerage to
buy government papers, and the Hungarian state stands behind
government bonds," Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told a news
conference. "Therefore, they are perfectly safe."
It would also help Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government.
Orban wants to increase domestic funding and reduce the share of
international investors and foreign-currency financing in its
debt portfolio.
As part of that effort, government debt agency AKK will
increase the number of products offered to households in the
coming months, Varga said. At the end of February, retail
investors held about 2.5 trillion forints worth of government
debt, he said.
AKK Chief Executive Gyorgy Barcza, who was also at the news
conference, said it was hard to draw conclusions about the
effect of the brokerage scandals on retail savings trends.
Higher yields offered from February have boosted demand among
households, he said, but two factors muddied the picture.
"One is that there are new purchases and redemptions on a
daily basis," Barcza said. "In March, there were two large
retail government paper expiries, where we do not yet see the
re-investment leg." About 70 to 80 percent of households usually
roll their savings over, he said.
He said it would take a few more weeks to see the outcome.
Demand would depend on how fast depositors were reimbursed,
among other factors, he said.
Barcza said these investors could either decide to keep
their savings at home, choosing a wait-and-see approach, or
re-invest them.
($1 = 286.2 forints)
