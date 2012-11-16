BUDAPEST Nov 16 Hungary's government has
approved new deficit reduction measures to bring its budget
shortfall below the European Union's official limit, Prime
Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
Orban told a Slovak-Hungarian business forum that his
government approved the new steps on Friday to cut the budget
shortfall to 2.7 percent of economic output in 2013.
The European Commission last week forecast Hungary's 2013
deficit would be 2.9 percent of GDP.
Orban did not elaborate on the details of the new steps.
The EU says member states' budget deficits should not exceed
3 percent of GDP.
