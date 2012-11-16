* Government announces third round of deficit cuts in weeks
* Bank tax to be permanent, tax on energy firms to rise to
50 pct
* Measures to save HUF 90 bln, may dent already weak growth
further
* Tax hikes further dent chances of IMF/EU credit deal
(Releads, adds budget measures, analysts comments)
By Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Nov 16 Hungary's prospects of reaching
an aid deal with the IMF and EU after a year of on-off talks all
but vanished on Friday, when Budapest opted to plug a hole in
its budget with just the kind of measures its prospective
lenders oppose.
Almost a year to the day since its shock request for an
International Monetary Fund and European Union financial safety
net to shore up its economy, Hungary said a hefty bank tax - one
of its most contentious policies - would become permanent.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, which has clashed
repeatedly with Brussels over his unorthodox approach to making
up for budget shortfalls and avoiding outright austerity, also
announced new tax hikes on energy firms and public utilities.
"Tomorrow marks the first anniversary of the start of
Hungary's negotiations with the IMF. Unfortunately, we are no
closer to a deal now than we were then," analysts at Capital
Economics said in a research note.
This is the third set of measures announced in weeks to keep
the budget deficit below the European Union's ceiling of 3
percent of GDP and to avert the threat of losing millions of
euros in funding from the EU before an election year in 2014.
Last month the government said it would not halve the bank
tax in 2013 as originally planned. The IMF has said Hungary
would need more growth-friendly policies, and many analysts say
the one-year-old credit talks with Budapest have stalled.
Debt-laden Hungary wants a financial safety net from the
lenders to shield its markets against turmoil in the euro zone
and rein in its borrowing costs.
But it is not ready to give up its free hand in setting
policies that have scuppered the negotiations time and again.
Early on Friday Orban, who abruptly ended another IMF
programme in 2010, told public radio he believed central
Europe's most indebted nation was close to an IMF agreement, but
added that Hungary was strong enough to stand on its own feet.
The Economy Ministry said Europe's highest bank tax would
become a permanent part of the tax system and the tax on energy
utilities would rise to 50 percent next year, one of the highest
such rates in the world. Utilities would be able to reduce their
tax burden via investments.
It said the new measures would save 90 billion forints
($402.13 million), helping cut the 2013 budget deficit safely to
2.7 percent, compared with Brussels' forecast of 2.9 percent.
"Of that, 60 billion forints will be aimed at improving the
balance by 0.2 percent," the ministry said in a statement. But
it also flagged the risk that Brussels could further cut its
growth forecast due to the measures.
The EU Commission projected just 0.3 percent growth for
Hungary in 2013 in its latest forecasts and warned the country
that "distortionary" taxes would hurt growth.
Hungary's economy is in recession this year.
WAVE OF MONEY
Riding a wave of cash churned up by monetary easing in the
United States and Europe, Hungary has rolled over debt from
domestic issuance this year but has not tapped international
debt markets.
The government's cash buffer reached 6.2 billion euros by
the end of June. It also controls a stake worth about 1.5
billion euros in energy firm MOL that it could sell or
borrow against if it runs into financing difficulties.
In another sign that Budapest is trying to wean itself off
traditional channels of financing, the government will launch a
special euro-denominated bond to ordinary Hungarians this month
that foreign investors can also buy.
Intermittent signs that Hungary was getting nearer to a
credit deal with the IMF and the EU have helped the forint
gain more than 10 percent this year. But analysts in a
Reuters poll last month saw only a 50 percent chance of a deal
being reached, much lower than a year ago..
Peter Attard Montalto, an analyst at Nomura in London, said
the government's new measures make a deal even more unlikely.
"You can't cut the chances of an IMF deal much closer to
zero than they already are. But yes, this sort of continual
budget amendment after amendment simply reinforces the lack of
policy clarity that is a key issue for the IMF," he said.
RATINGS RISK
Waning prospects for an agreement, Hungary's poor growth
outlook and fresh unorthodox measures could also prompt the main
credit rating agencies, each of which have the country's debt on
a negative outlook, to cut their ratings further.
Orban, who has rejected the one-size-fits-all budget fixing
approach employed by western European countries, has run a media
campaign in recent weeks against any IMF-imposed austerity to
shore up his government's public support.
The IMF has said progress in the aid talks would require a
clear indication from the Hungarian side "that they see the IMF
and EEC (European Economic Community) as valuable partners in
designing the reform".
Its representative in Hungary was not immediately available
for comment on the latest developments.
Hungary must refinance about $7.2 billion worth of bonds and
$5.9 billion of International Monetary Fund repayments next
year, with almost half due in the first quarter, Reuters
calculations based on data from debt agency AKK showed.
Mihaly Varga, Orban's minister in charge of the talks said
the government's media campaign has led to a cold snap in
relations with the IMF. While reiterating that Budapest wanted a
deal, he said the talks could not go on forever.
Capital Economics said only that the markets could force the
government's hand into agreeing with the IMF.
"If the crisis in the euro zone does re-escalate (as we
expect), then fresh strains in Hungary's financial markets are
likely to surface," it said.
"This in turn could finally force the government to do a
deal with the IMF and avoid an altogether more painful outcome."
($1 = 223.81 Hungarian forints)
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)