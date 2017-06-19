BUDAPEST, June 19 Hungary's central bank offers
to accept 275 billion forints ($999.89 million) worth of funds
from commercial banks in its 3-month deposit tool at a tender on
Wednesday, the National Bank of Hungary said on Reuters page
on Monday.
The bank will hold a rate meeting on Tuesday where it is
expected to keep its base rate on hold at 0.9 percent, and
could keep it there at least until the second quarter of 2019, a
Reuters poll of analysts showed.
But the bank is likely to lower its 500 billion-forint cap
on 3-month deposits further at its meeting, analysts said.
($1 = 275.0300 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)