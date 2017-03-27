BUDAPEST, March 27 Hungary's central bank offers to accept 350 billion forints ($1.23 billion) worth of funds from commercial banks in its 3-month deposit tool at a tender on Wednesday, the National Bank of Hungary said on Reuters page on Monday.

The bank will hold a rate meeting on Tuesday where it is expected to keep its base rate on hold at 0.9 percent but is expected to lower its limit on the funds commercial banks can keep in its 3-month deposits further by the end of June. ($1 = 284.55 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)