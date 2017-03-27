BUDAPEST, March 27 Hungary's central bank offers
to accept 350 billion forints ($1.23 billion) worth of funds
from commercial banks in its 3-month deposit tool at a tender on
Wednesday, the National Bank of Hungary said on Reuters page
on Monday.
The bank will hold a rate meeting on Tuesday where it is
expected to keep its base rate on hold at 0.9 percent but is
expected to lower its limit on the funds commercial banks can
keep in its 3-month deposits further by the end of June.
($1 = 284.55 forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)