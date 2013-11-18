BUDAPEST/LONDON Nov 18 Hungary has launched a
sale of a 10-year dollar-denominated bonds with initial price
guidance of 350-360 basis points over the corresponding U.S.
Treasuries, Thomson Reuters news and analysis service IFR
reported on Monday.
Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said earlier this month that
Hungary planned to issue about $2 billion in foreign currency
debt in the remainder of the year ahead of a 1 billion euro
repayment due in January.
The prices of its bonds have benefitted from fund flows into
emerging markets from the U.S. in the past two years, but there
are concerns that sentiment may turn against sovereign issuers
in the developing world if the Federal Reserve starts to taper
monetary stimulus next year.
Hungary last issued dollar bonds in February in its first
international issue for two years. Then it placed a total of
$3.25 billion of five- and 10-year paper at yields of 335-345
basis points over the equivalent Treasuries.
The new issue will be managed by BNP Paribas, Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs, the Government Debt Agency
(AKK) said.
S&P has a 'BB' long-term sovereign credit rating for
Hungary, while Moody's rates the country 'Ba1'. The outlook is
negative on both ratings.
Fitch rates Hungary BB-plus with a stable outlook.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Sandor Peto; editing by
Patrick Graham)